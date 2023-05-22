Kyrgios listed to play Stuttgart Open

WATCH the Stuttgart Open LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Sign Up to beIN SPORTS CONNECT and take advantage of our 7-day free trial
Despite having just withdrawn from the French Open with a foot injury, the box office Australian star joins an illustrious list for Stuttgart, including Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz and defending champion Matteo Berrettini.
Held on grass and with a brand new Mercedes-Benz for the winner, the Stuttgart Open, sandwiched between Roland Garros and Wimbledon, always attracts a high profile field.
Among its previous winners have been Roger Federer and Andre Agassi.