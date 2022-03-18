Kyrgios gives reporter a serve after loss to Nadal

Rafael Nadal ultimately emerged victorious in the match 7-6 (7-0) 5-7 6-4, after shaking hands with Nadal and the match umpire, Kyrgios spiked his racket into the ground as he walked back to his bench.

Speaking with post-match media, Kyrgios was sarcastic and rude when questioned about it.

"That's a question you're going to say after a three-hour battle against Nadal – that's what you've come here with?" he said. "What would you like me to say about it?

"Obviously was that my intention? No, because did I throw the racquet anywhere near him originally? It landed a metre from my foot and skidded and nearly hit him. I'm human.

"Things happen like that obviously, it was a very misfortunate bounce.

"What do you want me to say? It was three metres away from the kid.