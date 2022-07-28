Kyrgios digs at Tsitsipas ahead of Washington Open

Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clashed in a fiery encounter at Wimbledon earlier this month, where Kyrgios refused to play for several minutes on No.1 Court after Tsitsipas whacked a ball towards the crowd in apparent frustration at losing the second set.

The Australian called for the Greek to be defaulted in the same way Novak Djokovic was at the US Open in 2020 when he hit a ball at an official, suggesting chair umpire Damien Dumusois was "dumb" for not sanctioning his opponent.

Following the match, Kyrgios labelled Tsitsipas as 'soft' after being called a 'bully' by the Greek star.

Kyrgios has stoked the fire with his latest comments after naming American Jack Sock as his doubles partner for the Washington Open.

“I’m super excited to see Jack Sock,” he said.

“We’ve got doubles in DC which I’m super excited about.

“I’ve had Stefanos as a partner there so it can’t get much worse than that.”

The 27 year-old had to withdraw from the Atlanta Open, but remains hopeful he will still be able to complete with close friend Thanasi Kokkinakis in the doubles.