Kubler downs Duckworth as hot streak continues

Kubler continued his red-hot form after reaching the Wimbledon fourth round, his best Major result, and upsetting No.1 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday (AEST) for his first career Top 10 win.



The 29-year-old's win-loss has improved to 25-4 since the start of May, including qualifying, ATP Challenger Tour and tour-level matches, and he now advances to his first ATP Tour semi-fnal.



Duckworth had won all four of the pair's previous four professional meetings, including a lone match on the ATP Tour in Washington in 2018.



"It's a good mental victory for me today," Kubler said after Saturday's (AEST) win.



"I've been putting a lot of effort into my mental side. I'm happy that I was able to stay consistent throughout the match."



Currently ranked at No.102 in the world, Kubler is up to No.94 in thelive rankings and could enter the top 70 if he gets past Bublik and wins the Newport title.



His career-high ranking is currently No.91, which he reacged in 2018 after an injury ravaged few years that saw him undergo five knee surgeries from 2012-2016.