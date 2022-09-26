DAVIS CUP
ATP Tour

Kovacevic upsets Kecmanovic in Seoul

Aleksandar Kovacevic marked his ATP Tour main-draw debut by knocking seventh seed Miomir Kecmanovic out of the Korea Open on Tuesday (AEST).

Getty Images

WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

American Kovacevic was only playing in the first round as a lucky loser in Seoul after he was beaten in the final round of qualifying, but he grasped his chance by winning 6-4 6-4.

The 24-year-old served 14 aces and broke the world number 32 three times to set up a second-round meeting with Christopher O'Connell or Tseng Chun-hsin.

Radu Albot got the better of Hiroki Moriya in his first appearance in Seoul, while Jaume Munar progressed when Yosuke Watanuki retired early in their match due to an ankle injury.

Kaichi Uchida came out on top in the final match of the day, consigning Hong Seong-chan to a 6-4 6-2 defeat.

News ATP Tour Tennis Miomir Kecmanovic Aleksandar Kovacevic
Previous Sonego surges back into top 50 after Metz triumph
Read
Sonego surges back into top 50 after Metz triumph
Next Thiem fights back to beat Djere in Tel Aviv
Read
Thiem fights back to beat Djere in Tel Aviv
-

Latest Stories

>