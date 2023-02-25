BUNDESLIGA
ATP Tour

Hurkacz to face Bonzi for title in Marseille

No.1 seed Hubert Hurkacz saw off a spirited Alexander Bublik in straight sets to seal his place in the final of the Open 13 Provence.

The world No.11 wrapped up victory in his semi-final in Marseille without being taken to a deciding third set for the first time during his tournament run, closing out the match with a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) win.

Hurkacz was still forced to fight for the result, after unseeded Kazakhstani Bublik pushed him hard in their encounter.

Polish ace Hurkacz only broke serve once during the first set and had to hold his nerve in a second-set tie-break to finish the job.

He will face a homegrown opponent in Benjamin Bonzi in the final of the ATP 250 event, after the latter won an all-French last-four encounter with wildcard Arthur Fils.

The unseeded Bonzi saw off his countryman 6-4 6-4.

