Griekspoor claims first ATP title

Tallon Griekspoor produced a terrific comeback to overcome Benjamin Bonzi in the final of the Tata Open Maharashtra.

Griekspoor clinched his first ATP Tour title by defeating Bonzi 4-6 7-5 6-3 in Pune.

Both Griekspoor and Bonzi were playing in their maiden Tour-level final after strong campaigns in India, and it was the Frenchman who took the opener, holding firm before clinching the vital break in the 10th game.

The crucial game came at the same point in the second set, with Griekspoor converting his second break point of a back-and-forth game to snatch the momentum before levelling things up.  

Griekspoor was on top from there, breaking again in the third game of a tight decider – in which he was forced to save a further two break points – before repeating the trick to finish the job.

Asked how he mustered his response after a disappointing start, the Dutchman said: "I don't know. I think even in the first set I played well, I just played two bad games and made it hard for myself.

"All I did was keep fighting for every point, keep trying to play my best tennis. It worked out well, it was all good in the end.

"There were more nerves than usual, but it wasn't too bad. We both played really well with our service games.

"The nerves are always there, but I'm pleased with how I handled it today." 

