Aussies Abroad
ATP Tour

Giron to face de Minaur after surviving Munar marathon

Marcos Giron moved through to the second round of the Sofia Open, but needed 10 match points to overcome Jaume Munar 6-7 (2-7) 6-1 6-4.

AFP

WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial

Giron lost the first set in a tie-break, however, the American fought back in an encounter lasting nearly three hours on Wednesday (AEST).

Twenty minutes of match time came in the final game, which encompassed all of Giron's match points.

Munar successfully staved off the first nine and had seven break points of his own. Yet his resistance was finally broken as Giron prevailed at the ATP Tour tournament.

Next up for Giron is a meeting with Australian third seed Alex de Minaur.

Eighth seed John Millman enjoyed a more routine 6-2 6-4 victory over Mikael Ymer, while there were also victories for Laslo Djere, Dimitar Kuzmanov and Egor Gerasimov.

News Alex De Minaur ATP tour Tennis Marcos Giron
Previous Hurkacz downs Carreno Busta to clinch Moselle Open
Read
Hurkacz downs Carreno Busta to clinch Moselle Open
Next

Latest Stories

>