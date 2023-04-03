BUNDESLIGA
Gaston and Munar victorious in Marrakesh, Schwartzman loses in Estoril

Gaston rallied after dropping serve twice in the opening set, prevailing 3-6 6-4 7-5 to become the first player to book his spot in the last-16.

Munar followed Gaston into the next round at the ATP 250 event with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Elliot Benchetrit.

At the Estoril Open, victories for Pedro Cachin and Sebastian Baez set up a potential hat-trick of wins for Argentine players.

Cachin beat Tseng Chun-hsin 6-4 6-4 and Baez overcame Radu Albot 7-5 7-6 (7-3).

Seventh seed Diego Schwartzman could not follow up with a win of his own, losing 6-3 7-6 (10-8) to Marco Cecchinato.

Italian Fabio Fognini booked his spot in the last 16 by beating compatriot Alessandro Giannessi in straight sets.

