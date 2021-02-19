Federer headlines stellar tennis double-header on beIN

More than 12 months since his last match - against Novak Djokovic at the 2020 Australian Open, Roger Federer makes his highly-anticipated return to the ATP Tour at the Qatar Exxonmobil Open in Doha, starting on 8 March.

In an interview with the governing body, the 20-time Grand Slam winner revealed he opted to delay his comeback until after the Australian Open to give his right knee - which he has been operated on twice during his absence from the tour - the best chance of recovery.

“I thought for a long time when and where I should come back," Federer said. "Australia was still a bit too early because of my knee… I want to celebrate big victories once again. And for that I am ready to go the long, hard way.”

The 37 year-old will be joined by a stellar line-up at the 250 event in Doha, including world number-three Dominic Thiem, world number-eight Andrey Rublev, crowd-pleasing French star Gael Monfils, rising Canadian star Denis Shapovalov and Australia's John Millman.

Fresh from competing in Doha Federer will look to add to his eight Dubai titles at the Duty Free Tennis Championships from 15 March.

Australia's Alex De Minaur and Russia's Karen Khachanov will be among the field attempting to stop him.