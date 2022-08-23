Fan sues Kyrgios over '700 drinks' comment

Polish lawyer Anna Palus was temporarily ejected from Centre Court last month after Kyrgios claimed she was drunk and putting him off during his defeat to Novak Djokovic.

He said to the chair umpire between points: "She's drunk out of her mind in the first row.

"The one who looks like she's had about 700 drinks talking to me in every single point."

"That one that looks like she's had 700 drinks bro"



Nick Kyrgios was not happy with a fan 😅pic.twitter.com/ndjjLH8my7 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) July 10, 2022

Ms Palus has instructed her solicitors, Brett Wilson LLP, to start defamation proceedings against the 27-year-old and she is prepared to take the case to the High Court if there is no "prompt resolution" to the matter.

She said in a statement released by solicitors Brett Wilson LLP: "On Sunday 10 July 2022 I attended the final of the Wimbledon tennis championships with my mother.

"It was an event we had been looking forward to for some time. During the course of the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and entirely baseless allegation against me.

"Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr Kyrgios's false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress.

"I am not litigious, but after much consideration, I have concluded that I have no alternative but to instruct my solicitors Brett Wilson LLP to bring defamation proceedings against Mr Kyrgios in order to clear my name.

"The need to obtain vindication, and to prevent a repetition of the allegation, are the only reasons for taking legal action. Any damages recovered will be donated to charity.

"Given the extant claim, I am unable to comment further on the events of the day in question. I hope that Mr Kyrgios will reflect on the harm he has caused me and my family and offer a prompt resolution to this matter. However, if he is unwilling to do this, I am committed to obtaining vindication in the High Court."