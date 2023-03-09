Djokovic not given up on playing at Miami Open

The 22-time grand slam champion withdrew from Indian Wells on Monday as he is unable to play in the United States.

As he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, Djokovic had applied for special permission to enter the USA, but was not given the green light.

While the 35-year-old is in the draw for the Miami Open, he may have to withdraw again despite the United States Tennis Association and US Open expressing their hope he would be allowed to feature.

Djokovic wants to play in a tournament that starts on March 22, his coach Ivanisevic confirmed, and pressed for a swift decision on the issue.

"We haven't given up. He wants to play and I would love it if they allow him – it would be great both for him and for tennis," he said.

"If not, it's not the end of the world, he didn’t play last year as well. The most important thing is that we find out soon, so that we can make a plan.

"Although, in terms of preparing for the European clay court season, I'm not sure playing in Miami is the best solution. It depends on Novak – in the past he has triumphed in Monte Carlo having played in Indian Wells and Miami.

"If he is mentally ready and in his fighter mode, like he was in Australia, then anything is possible."