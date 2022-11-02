BUNDESLIGA
De Minaur stuns Medvedev to reach last 16 in Paris

Australian Alex de Minaur pulled off one of the biggest wins of his career, beating world number three Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 at the Paris Masters.

After winning the first set, De Minaur dropped the second, before showing his composure to come back in the third and beat the former world number one.

“It’s a good one to get, for sure,” De Minaur said. “It’s the end of the year, everyone’s a bit tired, but I’m very proud of my performance. I just played very smart. I knew it was going to be a chess match out there, both baiting each other to be aggressive, but you also didn’t want to be too aggressive at times. It was an absolute battle and I’m very happy I was able to come out on top.”

