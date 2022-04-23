De Minaur and Alcaraz kept waiting as rain hits Barcelona

WATCH the Barcelona Open LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The tussle between Spaniard Alcaraz and the Australian was locked at 2-2 in the first set when play was abandoned for the day, and it was the same score in the last-four clash between Argentinian Diego Schwartzman and Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

Both clay-court semi-finals at the ATP 500 tournament are due to resume at 11am local time (7pm AEST) on Sunday, followed by the final not before 4pm local (12am Monday AEST).

Eighteen-year-old Alcaraz has won ATP titles in Umag, Rio de Janeiro and Miami in the past 12 months but has yet to triumph at an event in Spain, and potentially having to play two matches on the same day complicates his task.

On Monday (AEST), the fast-rising youngster will become the first teenager since Andy Murray in 2007 to enter the ATP top 10 rankings.