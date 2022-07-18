Davidovich Fokina fells Van de Zandschulp

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina sprung a surprise in the first round of the Hamburg European Open as he knocked out fifth seed Botic van de Zandschulp.

Van de Zandschulp reached the round of 16 at Wimbledon before losing Rafael Nadal, and he was undone by another Spaniard on the clay in Germany.

Davidovich Fokina broke Van de Zandschulp's serve six times en route to a 6-4 6-4 victory.

He will next face qualifier Jozef Kovalik, who also progressed on Monday alongside Slovakian compatriot Alex Molcan.

Lorenzo Musetti prevailed in three sets against Dusan Lajovic, while Karen Khachanov went the distance in beating Jan-Lennard Struff.

There was a shock at the Swiss Open Gstaad as home wild card Alexander Ritschard knocked out eighth seed Joao Sousa in straight sets.

Fifth seed Pedro Martinez beat fellow Spaniard Carlos Taberner, while there were also wins for Federico Delbonis and Jiri Lehecka.