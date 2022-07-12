Carreno Busta sinks Wawrinka in Bastad

Pablo Carreno Busta bounced back from his Wimbledon disappointment to claim a straight-sets victory over Stan Wawrinka at the Swedish Open.

Carreno Busta was forced to pull out of his first-round clash with Dusan Lajovic at the All England Club because of a leg injury.

But back to fitness and back on the clay in Bastad, Carreno Busta – playing in only his sixth tour-level event since missing 13 months due to a foot problem – battled past Wawrinka 7-5 6-4.

The fifth seed said afterwards: "It was a very tough match for me in the first round. Against Stan it is always very difficult to start the tournament, so I'm happy because I thought my level was good.

"I played very solid from the baseline. It was a bit difficult with the wind, but I thought my serve was very good throughout the match. It was very important to my game."

Elsewhere in the draw, Laslo Djejre overcame Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets and home hope Elias Ymer beat Daniel Altmaier.

Jason Kubler reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and he continued his fine form on grass at the Hall of Fame Open by defeating Australian compatriot Jordan Thompson 6-2 6-3. Kubler will now face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round.

Steve Johnson enjoyed a run to the third round at SW19 and was victorious on home soil in Newport, the American beating countryman Stefan Kozlov, while Peter Gojowczyk defeated Ugo Humbert in straight sets.

There was more joy for home fans as Jack Sock eased to a 6-1 7-6 (7-2) win over Radu Albot. Sock will next play third seed Alexander Bublik for a place in the quarter-final.