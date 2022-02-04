Baez beats former Cordoba champ Garin

WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Baez took a set off Stefanos Tsitsipas – the first top-10 opponent he has faced – before losing at the Australian Open, but he has kicked on again in Argentina.

The 21-year-old faced a huge uphill battle when he fell a set behind to No.3 seed Garin, who won in Cordoba in 2020.

However, Baez roared back in quite remarkable fashion to prevail 4-6 6-1 6-1 in perhaps the best result of his career, and one of his opponent's worst.

"It was a pretty bad match, one of the worst of my career in terms of feeling," Garin said. "He deserves it as well, but I feel like I wasn't up to it.

"I had a regular first set and then I couldn't find myself. The little adaptation I had was clear, I was slow. It was one of my worst matches in many years."

Baez faces Alejandro Tabilo next after his last-16 defeat of Carlos Taberner, but a tricky field remains as the two seeds in action besides Garin on Friday (AEDT) both won.

The reward for Lorenzo Sonego and Albert Ramos-Vinolas is a match against one another on Saturday (AEDT).