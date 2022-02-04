Africa Cup of Nations
Baez beats former Cordoba champ Garin

Sebastian Baez stunned world No.18 Cristian Garin in three sets to reach the last eight at the Cordoba Open, his first career ATP Tour quarter-final.

Baez took a set off Stefanos Tsitsipas – the first top-10 opponent he has faced – before losing at the Australian Open, but he has kicked on again in Argentina.

The 21-year-old faced a huge uphill battle when he fell a set behind to No.3 seed Garin, who won in Cordoba in 2020.

However, Baez roared back in quite remarkable fashion to prevail 4-6 6-1 6-1 in perhaps the best result of his career, and one of his opponent's worst.

"It was a pretty bad match, one of the worst of my career in terms of feeling," Garin said. "He deserves it as well, but I feel like I wasn't up to it.

"I had a regular first set and then I couldn't find myself. The little adaptation I had was clear, I was slow. It was one of my worst matches in many years."

Baez faces Alejandro Tabilo next after his last-16 defeat of Carlos Taberner, but a tricky field remains as the two seeds in action besides Garin on Friday (AEDT) both won.

The reward for Lorenzo Sonego and Albert Ramos-Vinolas is a match against one another on Saturday (AEDT).

