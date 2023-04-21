Aussie O'Connell to face Rune in Munich semis

After upsetting Alexander Zverev earlier in the week, O'Connell built on his momentum by seeing off Cobolli 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 6-3.

His next big test will be a semi-final clash with defending champion Holger Rune after the world No.7 booked his semi-final place with a dominant 6-2 6-4 win over Cristian Garin.

No.2 seed Taylor Fritz also advanced in straight sets with a 6-3 6-4 victory over former world No.3 Dominic Thiem, who overcame No.8 seed Marc-Andrea Huesler earlier in the day.

Fritz's semi-final opponent will be Botic van de Zandschulp after the No.4 seed saw off Marcos Giron 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.