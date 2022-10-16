Auger-Aliassime wins Firenze Open

Auger-Aliassime is targeting a place in the end-of-season ATP Finals and took a huge step towards securing such a spot on Monday (AEDT).

The top-seeded 22-year-old only dropped one set throughout the tournament and has now won his second ATP Tour-level title.

His victory over Wolf, the world number 75 who will rise to 56 on Monday, took only one hour and 41 minutes.

"It never gets old. Winning, it always feels like the first time," Auger-Aliassime, the new world number 10, said in his on-court interview.

"It's so special to win, especially here. I had a fantastic week and it's been amazing.

"Every final is tough, it's the two best players of the week. Of course you try to win more than you lose the finals, and that's why I came out here today ready to give everything.

"We had some very tough rallies in the second set, feeling tough physically. But you keep pushing, try to keep the level high.

"But there's no magic. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but of course I'm really happy because I came here [as] the first seed.

"I was the favourite in all of my matches on paper. It's never an easy position, so to come out and win my four matches with confidence and conviction, it's really good for my confidence."

Wolf saved nine of the 12 break points he offered yet could not make any inroads against Auger-Aliassime's serve, with the champion winning without conceding on his service game.