ATP Tour

Auger-Aliassime claims routine win in Marrakech

Top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime cruised through his debut match at the Grand Prix Hassan II as Dan Evans crashed out in the first round.

World number nine Auger-Aliassime needed just an hour and 24 minutes to see off home hope Elliot Benchetrit 6-3 6-3.

He saved all six break points he faced to set up a second-round meeting with Slovak lefty Alex Molcan in Morocco.

But Evans' stay in Marrakech is over after he succumbed to a surprise 6-4 6-2 loss to Pablo Andujar. The Briton has now won just one of his last five matches on tour.

Lorenzo Musetti has endured a tough start to 2022 and headed into this tournament 5-7 on the year.

However, the 20-year-old delivered a reminder of his potential with a straight-sets win over fourth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Joao Sousa knocked out fifth seed Federico Delbonis but sixth seed Botic van de Zandschulp and eighth seed Laslo Djere did prevail, as did veteran Richard Gasquet.

