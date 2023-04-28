ATP ditches humans for technology

WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi recognised it would end years of tradition on the men's main professional tour but said it was a decision supported by stakeholders from across the sport.

The Electronic Line Calling Live system has been a success at the tournaments where it has already been deployed, having been trialled for the first time at the 2017 Next Gen ATP Finals.

An ATP statement read: "The advanced officiating technology covers all court lines for 'out' calls throughout matches, a role traditionally carried out by on-court line judges."

The move will "optimise accuracy and consistency across tournaments, match courts and surfaces" and "was supported by extensive research conducted by ATP across tennis stakeholders, including fans".

Gaudenzi said: "This is a landmark moment for our sport, and not one we've reached without careful consideration.

"Tradition is core to tennis and line judges have played an important part in the game over the years. That said, we have a responsibility to embrace innovation and new technologies. Our sport deserves the most accurate form of officiating and we're delighted to be able to deliver this across our whole tour from 2025."

The ATP is not committing to a single provider of the technology, saying it expects "multiple different suppliers will be approved across the various court surfaces".