ATP criticises Wimbledon's 'unfair' Russia ban

An announcement on the grand slam's official website on Wednesday stated that Russian and Belarusian competitors would be barred from the championships, as well as from any other events organised by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) this year.

"In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships. It is therefore our intention, with deep regret, to decline entries from Russian and Belarusian players to The Championships 2022," the statement read.

ATP world number two Daniil Medvedev and WTA world number four Aryna Sabalenka headline the list of players who will miss out on the year's third grand slam as a result of the announcement.

The ATP has now hit out at the ban, labelling it "unfair" and discriminatory, while continuing to pledge solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

"We strongly condemn Russia's reprehensible invasion of Ukraine and stand in solidarity with the millions of innocent people affected by the ongoing war," began a press release from the ATP.

"Our sport is proud to operate on the fundamental principles of merit and fairness, where players compete as individuals to earn their place in tournaments based on the ATP Rankings.

"We believe that today's unilateral decision by Wimbledon and the LTA to exclude players from Russia and Belarus from this year's British grass-court swing is unfair and has the potential to set a damaging precedent for the game.

"Discrimination based on nationality also constitutes a violation of our agreement with Wimbledon that states that player entry is based solely on ATP Rankings. Any course of action in response to this decision will now be assessed in consultation with our Board and Member councils.

"It is important to stress that players from Russia and Belarus will continue to be allowed to compete at ATP events under a neutral flag, a position that has until now been shared across professional tennis.

"In parallel, we will continue our joint humanitarian support for Ukraine under Tennis Plays for Peace."

The unilateral announcement from Wimbledon's organisers comes after Russian and Belarusian players were originally allowed to play under neutral flags amidst Russia's invasion of Ukraine, courtesy of a joint ruling from the four grand slams and the ATP and WTA Tours.