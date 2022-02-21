Alcaraz wins historic Rio Open title

Teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz made history as he defeated Diego Schwartzman in straight sets to claim the Rio Open title.

The 18 year-old became the youngest winner of an ATP 500 event since the creation of the category in 2009, clinching a 6-4 6-2 victory in one hour and 26 minutes.

Alcaraz, set to climb into the world's top 20 for the first time, captured his second tour-level title after triumphing at last year's Croatia Open.

The Spaniard won five out of six break points, including a crucial one at 4-4 on his way to taking the opening set.

Third seed Schwartzman – champion in Rio in 2018 – was appearing in his second successive final, having reached the showpiece in Buenos Aires last week.

But the Argentinian was unable to compete with the powerful seventh seed on clay, the surface on which Alcaraz could do major damage in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie landed his third ATP Tour title after beating Reilly Opelka 7-6 (7-1) 7-6 (7-4) in the Delray Beach Open showpiece.

Top seed Norrie had endured a torrid start to the 2022 season, which began for him with four successive defeats.

Meanwhile, Opelka was seeking a second title in as many weeks after his triumph at the Dallas Open.

The American had won six out of six tie-breaks on his way to victory in Dallas, and a further four this week.

But despite the big-serving second seed hitting 25 aces against Norrie, taking his tournament tally to 81, and 46 winners, a total of 33 unforced errors proved costly.

Although he was denied all five opportunities to break as both sets went to a tie-break, Norrie's service game remained solid throughout and just seven unforced errors underlined his strong performance.