Alcaraz powers into Madrid Open last 16

The Spaniard thrilled the home crowd at Caja Magica to reach the fourth round in style with a 6-2 7-5 victory.

Dimitrov lost his serve twice in a ruthless first-set rout and could not mount a comeback despite a spirited attempted recovery against the world number two.

Alcaraz's victory sets up a fascinating fourth-round clash with Alexander Zverev in a repeat of last year's final.

Zverev himself secured fast passage from the third round with a 6-1 6-0 win over Hugo Grenier.

Alcaraz and Zverev are joined in the last 16 by Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov after their respective victories against Yoshihito Nishioka and Roberto Bautista Agut.

There is no place for 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz, however, after he fell to a 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 loss against Borna Coric.