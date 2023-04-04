Alcaraz follows Nadal out of the Monte Carlo

The world number two already has two titles to his name in 2023 but lost the final of the Miami Open to Jannik Sinner.

After two months abroad, I am happy to return home but sad because I finished my last match in Miami with physical discomfort. After visiting my doctor @drlopezmartinez in Murcia today and being evaluated, I will not be able to go to Monte Carlo to start the clay court tour. pic.twitter.com/UsJzejm1WC — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) April 4, 2023

Alcaraz was set to compete in Monte Carlo when the clay court season begins next week but has joined compatriot Rafael Nadal in withdrawing due to injury.

Posting on Twitter, he said: "After two months abroad, I am happy to return home but sad because I finished my last match in Miami with physical discomfort.

"After visiting my doctor in Murcia today and being evaluated, I will not be able to go to Monte Carlo to start the clay court tour.

"I have post-traumatic arthritis in my left hand and muscular discomfort in the spine that needs rest to prepare for everything that is to come."

Alcaraz's defeat to Sinner in Miami saw him cede top-spot in the ATP world rankings to Novak Djokovic, having returned to the summit in March.

The Spaniard was previously ranked number one from September 2022 until January 30, 2023.