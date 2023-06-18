Shocking Aurier own-goal costs Cote d'Ivoire June 18, 2023 23:43 3:59 min Cote d'Ivoire endured a horror show in defence, as Zambia stunned the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations host to qualify for the tournament. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial Highlights Football Africa Cup of Nations Serge Aurier -Latest Videos 3:51 min South Africa breaks Morocco hoodoo with shock win 3:59 min Shocking Aurier own-goal costs Cote d'Ivoire 2:10 min Ghana draws blank in Madagascar stalemate 1:21 min Disappointed Thompson speaks after final defeat 5:38 min Tiafoe holds nerve to win Stuttgart Open 4:34 min Aussie Thompson falls short in Libema Open final 4:27 min Benin banger stuns Sadio Mane's Senegal 11:49 min Last-gasp Toulouse claims dramatic Top 14 final 1:04 min Postecoglou keen to make pre-season count at Spurs 0:41 min Napoli appoints Rudi Garcia as manager