Kenya claimed a first win in the same section with goals from Hassan Abdallah and Masoud Juma, off a penalty, delivering a 2-1 win in Togo.

Captain Riyad Mahrez scored as Group H table-topper Algeria finished with a 5-0 rout of Botswana in Blida, which stretched an unbeaten record in competitive and friendly matches to 24.

Zimbabwe, the other qualifier from the section, fell 2-0 to neighbours Zambia in Harare with Patson Daka netting twice to become the leading scorer in qualifying with five goals.

Both Group D qualifiers lost with Gabon beaten 2-0 by Angola in Luanda and the Gambia going down 1-0 to the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kinshasa.

Manuel 'Show' Cafumana and Loide Augusto scored to end a five-match winless run by Angola in the group while Kazadi Kasengu was the Congolese match-winner, converting a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

The remaining five places will be filled Wednesday (AEDT) with the Central African Republic, which has never qualified for the premier African national team competition, among 12 hopefuls.

It hosts Mauritania in Bangui and a victory will take it to Cameroon unless Burundi achieve an unlikely away win over Group E winners Morocco.