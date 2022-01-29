WATCH the Africa Cup of Nations LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ouattara's first international goal means Kamou Malo's men will now face Senegal or Equatorial Guinea, who meet on Monday (AEDT), in Thursday's (AEDT) last-four tie, although the Lorient forward will be absent after receiving a red card for a heavy aerial challenge.

Wahbi Khazri went close with a free-kick as Tunisia dominated much of the first half, yet it was Burkina Faso that went in at the interval ahead.

Ouattara latched onto Ibrahim Toure's pass, checked back inside two Tunisia defenders and fired a left-footed strike past Bechir Ben Said three minutes into first-half stoppage-time.

Tunisia thought it would be given the chance to restore parity late on when referee Joshua Bondo was encouraged to check the pitch-side monitor by the video assistant referee (VAR) after Soumaila Ouattara's challenge on Khazri in the penalty area, but the official stuck with his original decision.

He agreed with VAR soon after, though, dishing out a red card to Ouattara after he had caught Ali Maaloul in the face with an elbow. Despite its numerical disadvantage in the closing eight minutes, a resolute Burkina Faso held on to book its spot in the last four.