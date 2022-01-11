Nigeria manager plays down absentees January 11, 2022 09:28 1:01 min Nigeria manager Augustine Eguavoen played down his squad's absentee list ahead of a huge Africa Cup of Nations clash against Egypt. WATCH Egypt v Nigeria LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Interviews Football Nigeria Egypt Africa Cup of Nations Coronavirus -Latest Videos 1:01 min Nigeria manager plays down absentees 1:08 min Djokovic entry documents questioned 3:29 min Quickfire Milla brace stuns Espanyol 3:09 min AFCON 21: Comoros v Gabon 1:44 min Rangnick backs McTominay to captain Man United 3:47 min AFCON 21: Guinea v Malawi 0:53 min ATP welcomes end to Djokovic saga 3:09 min Debutant Comoros undone by Gabon 1:44 min McTominay heads fortunate Man United through 3:14 min AFCON 2021: Morocco v Ghana