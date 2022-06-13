Morocco two good for Liberia in AFCON qualifier June 13, 2022 23:18 3:46 min Morocco edged closer to qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after scoring twice in two minutes to beat Liberia 2-0. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Football Morocco Africa Cup of Nations -Latest Videos 3:05 min De Minaur progresses to last 16 at Queen's Club 0:43 min Matic arrives in Italy ahead of Roma move 3:46 min Morocco two good for Liberia in AFCON qualifier 1:28 min Socceroos beat Peru on penalties to make World Cup 1:31 min Rublev crashes out at Halle Open 0:33 min Kane excited by Nunez and Haaland competition 3:00 min Marcelo hails 'promising future' for Real Madrid 1:04 min Rangnick labels Eriksen recovery 'a miracle' 4:26 min Haddad Maia passes Riske assessment 5:01 min Van Rijthoven stuns Medvedev in fairytale upset