Mane scores as Senegal mauls Mozambique March 24, 2023 22:28 4:41 min Sadio Mane was on target as Africa Cup of Nations champion Senegal made light work of Mozambique in qualifying for this season's tournament with a 5-1 thumping at Stade du Senegal. MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial News Football Senegal Africa Cup of Nations Sadio Mane Mozambique -Latest Videos 4:41 min Mane scores as Senegal mauls Mozambique 3:42 min Salah nets 50th as Egypt downs Malawi 0:26 min Bayern reveals why Nagelsmann was fired 0:41 min Tuchel in as Bayern confirms Nagelsmann exit 1:17 min Bayern favourite Kimmich praises Nagelsmann 1:30 min Kuol scores first Socceroos goal in big win 3:59 min Kokkinakis fights back to win epic 3:13 min Mahrez stars as Algeria fights back for win 3:43 min Ghana's last-ditch winner sees off Angola 3:26 min Gabon edges Sudan in AFCON qualifier