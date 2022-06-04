WATCH the Africa Cup of Nations LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Liverpool star, who may be preparing to leave the Reds in in the off-season, punctuated two ferocious penalties with a close-range strike to secure a 3-1 victory for the hosts in the opening game of Group L in the new qualifying campaign on Sunday (AEST).

Benin was already 2-0 down when it was reduced to 10 men when Mane was brought down on route to goal in the second half. He went on to slot a second penalty soon after that incident, before Benin pulled won back via a cheeky breakaway in the last minutes of a match it never really looked competitive in.

The hat-trick too Mane to 32 goals for his country from 990 appearances, moving him beyond Henri Camara's tally of 31 for the champion of Africa and making him his country's greatest goalscorer.

Mane's future at Liverpool, meanwhile, remains a hot topic in football chatter. The 30-year-old has said that he'll "do what the Senegalese people want", despite having 12 months left on his current contract.

According to reports, up to 70 per cent of Senegal football fans want Mane to leave the UEFA Champions League and Premier League runner-up this off-season, with Bayern Munich shaping as his likely next destination.

"I will do what they want. We will see soon! Don’t be in a hurry because we’ll see this together," Mane said recently.

Bundesliga champion Bayern, which may be set to lose its own star in record goalscorer Robert Lewandowski, will reportedly offer the Reds a fee of around €40 million ($60 million) including bonuses, with the intent of keeping Mane until at least mid-2025.

While it is believed that Liverpool expects a higher fee, the FA Cup and Carabao Cup winner is at risk of losing Mane for nothing when his current deal expires, if a better offer does not come before then.

Mane has scored 90 goals in 196 appearances for Liverpool since signing in 2016 from Southampton. His partnership with fellow African star Mo Salah has helped drive the Reds to some of its greatest successes in recent seasons, not least the Premier League title in 2019-2020.