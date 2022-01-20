The Eagles needed simply to better Gambia's result to lead the standings and did so as its rival won only 1-0 against Tunisia.

Mali was already through regardless, though, and so there was little jeopardy even before Massadio Haidara's second-minute opener – the earliest strike at the tournament so far.

The Lens left-back scored a scruffy first international goal when Moussa Doumbia touched a right-wing cross into his path.

Mauritania never truly looked like responding, although Ibrahima Kone's penalty was ultimately required to pip Gambia, the forward thrashing in after a clumsy foul on Doumbia early in the second half.