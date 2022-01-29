WATCH the Africa Cup of Nations LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Gambia had surprised many by even making it out of the group stage in its debut participation in the tournament, before going on to eliminate Guinea in the Round of 16.

But the nation ranked No.150 in the world – exactly 100 places below Cameroon – fell to a couple of Toko Ekambi strikes at Stade Omnisport de Douala on Sunday (AEDT).

Cameroon dominated the first half but only seriously tested opposition keeper Baboucarr Gaye on one occasion through a Vincent Aboubakar header.

Lyon forward Toko Ekambi made the breakthrough for the home side five minutes into the second half, however, with a header across Gaye from a Collins Fai delivery.

Any hopes Gambia had of prolonging its magical run further were ended seven minutes later when Ekambi got in behind to convert Martin Hongla's cross from close range.

Egypt or Morocco, which meet on Monday (AEDT), await Cameroon in the semi-finals.