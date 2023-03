MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

After a battle with testicular cancer that saw him require two surgeries in 2022, the Borussia Dortmund star only returned to competitive football in January, scoring on World Cancer Day for Dortmund in its Bundesliga win over Augsburg.

His return and goal for his national side was equally emotional as he rose to bury a header in the 61st minute to leave not a dry eye in the Stadium of Peace Bouake stands.