Gambia v Cameroon January 29, 2022 20:24 4:16 min AFCON 2021: Gambia v Cameroon WATCH the Africa Cup of Nations LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Football Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations Gambia -Latest Videos 4:13 min EFL Championship: Fulham v Blackpool 5:14 min Coupe de France: Marseille v Montpellier 5:14 min Payet stamps Marseille's ticket to last eight 4:13 min Fulham fan dies during game with Blackpool 5:07 min AFCON 2021: Burkina Faso v Tunisia 5:07 min Ouattara scores and sees red in Burkina Faso win 6:21 min SPFL: Ross County v Rangers 4:16 min AFCON 2021: Gambia v Cameroon 4:16 min Host Cameroon ends Gambia's fairytale run 1:31 min Collins credits 'great competitor' Barty