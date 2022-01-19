The seven-time AFCON champion took second place in Group D behind Nigeria, which defeated Egypt in its opening game of the campaign, and looks likely to face the Cot d'Ivoire in the last 16.

Sudan goalkeeper Mohamed Mustafa did well to deny Mostafa Mohamed but Abdelmonem got the better of him with a powerful header from the edge of the six-yard box following a corner in the 35th minute.

Mohamed Salah was unable to finish off a mazy run in the 60th minute and Amr El Soleya failed to make the most of a neat lay-off from the Liverpool attacker shortly after.

Egypt's place in the knockouts was secured after Mohamed El-Shenawy saved Mohamed Abdel Raman's free-kick and got his head in the way of Mustafa Karshoum's follow-up, warding off the threat of a dramatic fightback from Sudan.