Egypt beats Guinea to qualify for AFCON finals June 14, 2023 23:31 4:25 min Mohamed Salah helped inspire Egypt to a 2-1 win over Naby Keita's Guinea as the Pharaohs booked their place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial Highlights Football Egypt Mohamed Salah Africa Cup of Nations Guinea