Aaron Boupendza's superb finish from a tight angle proved the difference in a game defined by otherwise wayward shooting.
Louis Ameka Autchanga slid Boupendza down the left flank and the Al-Arabi forward left Comoros goalkeeper Ali Ahamada stranded with a stunning strike.
Comoros dominated possession and had eight attempts to Gabon's seven as it attempted to find a way back into the contest.
But just one of those efforts hit the target, leaving it with an uphill climb to qualify from a group also featuring Morocco and Ghana.
Gabon could potentially book its place in the next stage with a win over Ghana.