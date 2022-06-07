Cote d'Ivoire v Zambia June 7, 2022 05:02 4:10 min AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Cote d'Ivoire v Zambia MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Football Cote d'Ivoire Africa Cup of Nations Zambia -Latest Videos 4:10 min AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Cote d'Ivoire v Zambia 0:29 min Lewy admits 'Something died in me' at Bayern 4:03 min Equatorial Guinea topples Libya in AFCON 23 race 1:03 min Nadal insists calendar Grand Slam 'crazy' talk 0:55 min Raducanu in no rush to appoint new coach 1:19 min Flick raring for Germany 'classic' against England 4:25 min Report reveals world's most valuable players 0:28 min Page says Wales can go 'toe-to-toe with anybody' 0:35 min Di Maria says PSG will sack Pochettino 1:01 min Neymar penalty edges Brazil past Japan