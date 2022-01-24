The incident took place outside Olembe Stadium in Yaounde. No details of how many people were involved or how severely they were hurt were provided by CAF, although a Sky media report suggested up to 40 people were hurt attempting to gain entry to the ground.

CAF's general secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba was sent to visit injured fans as the organisation attempts to gather more information on what occurred.

The Associated Press reported multiple people had died.

A CAF statement read: "CAF is aware of the incident that took place at Olembe Stadium during the Africa Cup of Nations fixture between hosts Cameroon and Comoros tonight, 24 January 2022.

"CAF is currently investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired. We are in constant communication with Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee.

"Tonight, the CAF president Dr Patrice Motsepe sent the General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba to visit the supporters in hospital in Yaounde."

Cameroon advanced to the quarter-finals by defeating 10-man Comoros 2-1.