A clever finish from Hassane Bande with six minutes left of the first half gave Kamou Malo's side its first points, after it lost 2-1 to hosts Cameroon in their opening fixture.

Cape Verde was seeking a second win after beginning with victory over Ethiopia, but it produced only one shot on target in each half in a rather insipid attacking display.

Indeed, the only major moment of quality came when Bande used his chest to turn in a ferocious right-wing cross from Issa Kabore to put Burkina Faso ahead.

Cape Verde applied greater pressure in the second half but could not avoid suffering just its second defeat in nine Africa Cup of Nations matches.

The result also puts it under substantial pressure as it must now seek a positive result against group leader Cameroon to ensure it qualifies.