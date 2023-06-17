MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane started as captain for Senegal in the absence of Kalidou Koulibaly, and hit the bar just before half-time from a free-kick with his side already leading 1-0.

Abdoulaye Seck had put the visitors ahead with a scrappy goal, two minutes earlier, but Benin was not about to lie down and surrender in the second half.

Moumimi's goal came just 12 minutes from the end after sustained pressure from Benin, sending the home fans into wild celebration.

Benin's equalizer not only secured it a valuable point but was also marked it as the first team to snatch points from the African champion in this group of qualifiers.

"Both teams displayed exceptional football. One team showcased the qualities of the reigning African champion, while the other, our Benin team, demonstrated character by responding to Senegal's challenge," Gernot Rohr, the Benin coach, said.

"Although we were dominated in the first half, we managed to break free and impose our game in the second half. I was truly impressed by the fighting spirit of my team, and we must continue in this manner."