Heading into the delayed 2021 edition of the tournament aiming to become the first team to win consecutive AFCON titles since Egypt won three in a row between 2006 and 2010, Algeria dominated on Tuesday but could not find a way through Sierra Leone's stubborn rearguard.

Appearing at only its third AFCON finals and its first since 1996, Sierra Leone went close midway through the first half through Alhaji Kamara and Umaru Bangura, though they only managed one attempt on target throughout.

The second half was all Algeria, yet Mohamed Kamara pulled off some excellent saves to deny Yacine Brahimi and Mahrez, while one-time England international Steven Caulker made a superb block from Sofiane Bendebka.

Algeria was able to call on the likes of Baghdad Bounedjah, who netted the winner against Senegal in the 2019 final, and Said Benrahma from the bench, but the West Ham United attacker spurned a glorious opportunity late on as the holder's profligacy proved costly in an underwhelming start to its title defence in a group that also includes Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea.