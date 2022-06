The first 45 minutes of the game were hard on both teams, and only Algeria was able to score one goal in the 47th minute, seconds before entering halftime.

The second half was similar to the first.

Tanzania and Algeria were battling hard to score, and again, Algeria scored a late goal to finish the game in style.

The game ended 2-0 for Algeria after Mohamed El Amine Amoura struck in the dying stages.