Salah aiming to rescue Egypt's tournament

WATCH the Africa Cup of Nations LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

After 10 of the first 14 games of this year's competition finished 1-0, it was a nice change of pace that none of the four clashes on Saturday (AEDT) did, but all four of the teams playing on Sunday (AEDT) would no doubt happily take a 1-0 in their favour.

Nigeria will be looking to follow up its impressive opening 1-0 win against Egypt when it faces Sudan, while Mohamed Salah and Egypt will be aiming to bounce back against Guinea-Bissau.

Nigeria v Sudan, beiN 1 2:55am AEDT

These two nations are meeting for the third time at the Africa Cup of Nations, but it will be their first encounter at the tournament for 46 years. Sudan won the first match 4-0 in the 1963 group phase, while Nigeria won 1-0 in 1976.

The Super Eagles will be looking to continue their impressive AFCON record in recent times, having won 10 of their past 12 games (L2), keeping six clean sheets.

After a goalless draw in its opening match against Guinea-Bissau, Sudan has now managed just one win in its past 14 AFCON games (D6 L7), dating back to the 1972 tournament.

After scoring the only goal of the game against Egypt, and in his very first Africa Cup of Nations game, Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho could become the first Nigeria player to net in his first two AFCON appearances since Emmanuel Emenike in January 2013.

One to watch: Samuel Chukwueze

The Villarreal winger made four key passes against Egypt, more than twice as many as anyone else in the game. The 22-year-old has two goals and an assist from 12 appearances this season in LaLiga, as well as averaging one chance created per game.

Guinea-Bissau v Egypt, beiN 1 5:55am AEDT

This will be the first AFCON encounter between Guinea-Bissau and Egypt, but neither side comes into it with anything like good form.

Guinea-Bissau remains winless in its seven matches at AFCON (D3 L4) and could become the seventh side not to win any of its first eight matches in the competition after Angola, Benin, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia and Uganda.

Egypt has lost two consecutive AFCON games for the first time since 2002. In fact, it has lost three of its past six in the competition, more than in its previous 29 combined (W21 D6 L2).

Guinea-Bissau has failed to score in five consecutive AFCON games. The only side ever to go six without scoring in the competition was Kenya in 1990.

One to watch: Mohamed Salah

Salah seems like the obvious pick but then the Liverpool star has scored 16 goals in the Premier League this season, six more than anyone else, and will no doubt want to improve on the solitary shot he managed against Nigeria.