Malawai win boosts hopes of first knockout place

Gabadinho Mhango scored twice as Malawi came from behind to beat Zimbabwe 2-1 on Saturday (AEDT), boosting its hopes of making the Africa Cup of Nations knockout stages for the first time.

Ishmael Wadi had seemingly ensured Zimbabwe was going into the break ahead, with his towering header looping over Ernest Kakhobwe in the Malawi net with 38 minutes played.

But Meck Mwase's men levelled soon after, Mhango turning in Francisco Madinga's sumptuous left-wing cross.

Malawi then completed the turnaround just before the hour mark.

Mhango played the ball into Madinga from the flank and continued his run, which subsequently allowed him to capitalise on Teenage Hadebe's hesitant defending after a flick-on, and he guided a delicate finish over the onrushing Petros Mhari.

The result leaves Malawi with three points from two games, one behind top two Guinea and Senegal, and gives it a chance of at least securing one of the qualification spots awarded to the four best third-placed teams.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, is pointless and staring at likely elimination.

