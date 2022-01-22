In-form Nigeria eyeing AFCON quarter-finals

Burkina Faso hosts Gabon, before Nigeria locks horns with Tunisia in the first two Africa Cup of Nations last-16 matches.

Burkina Faso v Gabon, 2.55am AEDT, beIN 1

Burkina Faso rather scrambled through the group stage, losing its opener to host side Cameroon before winning 1-0 against Cape Verde and drawing 1-1 with Ethiopia.

It was runner-up in 2013 and finished third in 2017, so this is far from uncharted territory and a 3-0 win over Gabon in a warm-up game for this tournament at the start of January may be a guide of what to expect from this tussle in Limbe.

Midfielder Adama Guira is urging caution though, telling the Sidwaya newspaper: "A lot of things have changed on the Gabonese side after this friendly match. Their last outing against Morocco attests to this. They are a very good team."

Gabon was unbeaten in the group stage, despite the disruption of losing captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and midfielder Mario Lemina after brushes with COVID-19. A win over the Comoros was consolidated by draws with Ghana and Morocco.

That pre-tournament loss to the Stallions might be a factor, but Gabon is unbeaten in its previous two AFCON meetings with Burkina Faso – both having taken place in the group stages (2-0 in 2015 and 1-1 in 2017).

One to watch: Guelor Kanga (Gabon)

Red Star Belgrade attacking midfielder Kanga has been a live wire for Gabon so far in the tournament, with a team-high eight shots and five chances created (one assist). It earned him a place among the substitutes in the tournament's official best team of the group stage.

Nigeria v Tunisia, 5.55am AEDT, beIN 1

Nigeria has two players in the group stage's best XI, with centre-back William Troost-Ekong and forward Moses Simon both earning plaudits for their early performances.

Augustine Eguavoen's team was the only side with a 100 per cent winning record in the groups, and now it tackles a Tunisia outfit which only edged through as one of the best third-placed teams, having lost twice already.

These sides are meeting for the sixth time at the Africa Cup of Nations and Tunisia's only successful AFCON meeting with Nigeria came in 2004, when it progressed via penalties in the semi-finals, going on to win the competition.

Nigeria has won 12 of its last 14 AFCON games (L2), and it starts this game as hot favourite.

Nigeria has had more different scorers (6) than any other team so far at this year's tournament, with Kelechi Iheanacho, Simon, Simon Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi, Troost-Ekong and Umar Sadiq each scoring once.

One to watch: Kelechi Iheanacho

The Leicester City striker has one goal and one assist so far, creating a team-high six chances. Such evidence points to him being a likely menace to the Tunisian defence.