Egypt coach wants AFCON final to moved

Record seven-time winner Egypt beat tournament host Cameroon 3-1 on penalties on Friday (AEDT) after neither side could find a way through in 120 goalless minutes.

Carlos Queiroz's men have been taken to a shootout in two of their three knockout games, with the other going into extra-time. Senegal, on the other hand, has got the job done inside regulation time on each occasion.

With Senegal having an extra 24 hours of rest between its semi-final win against Burkina Faso and Monday's (AEDT) final in Yaounde, Al-Sayed wants the game moved to Tuesday (AEDT).

"I ask CAF that the final be played on Monday [Tuesday AEDT]," Al-Sayed said after had been Queiroz was sent off during the Cameroon clash.

"There is one more day of recovery for Senegal."

The third-place play-off between Cameroon and Burkina Faso was due to be played on Monday (AEDT), but it has been brought forward to Sunday (AEDT) after talks with local government, though no explanation has been given.

Al-Sayed added: "I hope that, as we have changed the date for the third game, we will now play [the final on] Monday [Tuesday AEDT]."