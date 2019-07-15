Morocco denies Renard resignation reports

Morocco endured a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign, exiting the competition in the round of 16 with a 4-1 penalty shoot-out defeat to Benin after a 1-1 draw.

Reports emerged suggesting former Lille and Ivory Coast coach Renard had stepped down from his post after the underwhelming showing.

However, the FRMF denied the speculation by insisting Renard - who took charge of the Atlas Lions in 2016 - is still in charge.

The FRMF did, though, confirm meetings were held with Renard to review Morocco's AFCON performance.

"The Royal Moroccoan Football Federation denies the news that is currently being circulated about the resignation of Herve Renard from the training of the national team," a statement website read.

"It is worth mentioning that the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation held two meetings on Sunday and Monday with Mr Renard to evaluate the participation of the national team in the African Cup of Nations in Egypt."

Renard, 50, has led both Zambia and Ivory Coast to Africa Cup of Nations glory during his coaching career.